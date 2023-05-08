A portion of the perimeter wall, extending upto 15 feet, near gate number 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crashed down on Sunday, leading to security concerns, officials said here on Monday.

The wall collapse incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. on Sunday owing to certain construction and maintenance works going on outside the CSMIA premises, adjoining the structure.

As soon as the incident came to light, the CSMIA Airside Security and CISF were informed and additional guards were deployed at the site.

Safety barricades were also installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter, while a probe has been ordered, said an official.

“There was no disruption to any airport operations or flight services, nor any casualties in the incident,” said the official, assuring that the CSMIA continued to maintain the highest safety and security standards.

