Mumbai airport to conduct pre-monsoon runway maintenance on May 2

As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways — RWY 09/27 and 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on May 2, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

The temporary closure will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a NOTAM — Notice to Airmen, has been issued in this regard.

All operations will resume as usual from May 2 post 5 p.m.

The scheduled temporary runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan, on the same, will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers’ safety.

As one of the world’s busiest single runway airports, CSMIA witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day.

The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres.

The yearly practice of runway maintenance work involves specialists inspecting the runway surface for microtexture and macro texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and helping strengthen the airside strip.

Officials said that CSMIA has strategically and meticulously planned the runway maintenance work in collaboration with its multiple stakeholders, including airlines and aviation authorities.

During the four critical months of monsoon, Mumbai airport handles close to 92,000 ATMs, which fly approximately 10 million passengers to India’s financial capital.

The maintenance work is part of the airport’s monsoon contingency plan that has been devised to respond and mitigate any possible issues that might arise due to inclement weather in the city during the monsoon season, thus ensuring business continuity and assurance to all airlines and passengers that the airport functions round the clock, a statement noted.

