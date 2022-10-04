INDIA

Mumbai-based AB General Electoral Trust donated Rs 10 crore to BJP in FY 2021-22

NewsWire
0
0

A contribution report of Mumbai-based AB General Electoral Trust disclosed that the trust donated Rs 10 crore to the BJP in the financial year 2021-22.

As per the contributions details received by the Election Commission of India, the trust received Rs 10 crore in two instalments of Rs 5 crore each from Hindalco Industries Ltd and donated the entire sum to the BJP in two similar instalments.

The donations were made on March 3 and March 25, 2022, said the report.

Similarly, Chennai-based Triumph Electoral Trust received Rs 50 lakh from Tube Investments of India Limited in FY 2021-22. The trust donated the amount to DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, on April 1, 2021.

Both trusts have submitted their annual contribution statements to the poll panel.

As per the Election Commission, there are 19 electoral trusts. These trusts are non-profit companies established for receiving donations from a person or a company and distributing the same to political parties.

20221004-221003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India crosses milestone as daily Covid cases fall below 4k

    Volatile expiry and choppy markets ahead (Market Outlook)

    Miscreants rob B’luru family on the pretext of administering Omicron vax

    Nearly 65% of Delhi’s green cover under NDMC