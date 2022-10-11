INDIA

Mumbai-based firm booked for bank fraud

NewsWire
0
0

A Mumbai-based firm has been booked by the special crime branch unit of CBI in Lucknow, for defrauding Union Bank of India of Rs 62.97 crore.

The firm had approached the bank’s Aliganj branch here for developing a residential society in Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow.

However, the firm misrepresented facts and siphoned the entire amount.

A unit of the Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the aspect of money laundering by the firm.

The CBI lodged an FIR based on the finding of the forensic audit which showed that the firm committed grave irregularities and fraud.

Directors of the company have sold the stock with an intention to defraud the bank, said the CBI spokesman.

The firm siphoned the amount, causing huge losses to the bank. The firm also used different bank accounts for diversion of funds. Probe also revealed that another entity, namely, M/s Deserve Construction was created and the accused firm entered into an agreement with it for the construction of the project known as ‘Deserve Elite’.

It also came to light that the management and promoter of both the companies are the same and there was no need of sub-contracting, particularly, when M/s Deserve Construction had no expertise or proven history in the construction activity, said the CBI.

Later, directors of the firm Santosh Kumar Sarda, Manish Sarda, Utkarsh Sarda, Deepak Sarda, and unidentified persons were booked under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

20221011-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hunt for K’taka HIV man who tried to infect wife

    5 special teams, Crime Branch probe Maha realtor Biyani’s killing

    MVA govt asks CID to probe Fadnavis’ new ‘pen-drive’

    Lodge a case against me but save people’s lives, Priyanka tells...