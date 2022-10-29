The most recent declaration of crazy fandom for actor Allu Arjun came from a Mumbai-based juice vendor Bunty, who introduced a range of beverages named after the star.

The beverage comes in a customised mug carrying dialogues and images of Allu Arjun’s character from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

When asked about the reason to pay tribute to Arjun in this manner, Bunty of Bunty Juice Centre said: “I am a huge fan of Allu Arjun sir right from his first film. I love all his dialogues but my favourite dialogue from Pushpa is’ ‘Fire hai main, jukhega nahi’ which reflects in the ice smoke that flows from the Allu Arjun Pushpa Juice Special.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh play supporting roles.

The first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

20221029-150607