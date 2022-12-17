INDIA

Mumbai: BJP starts ‘maafi maango’ agitation, targets MVA leaders

Accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders of making controversial remarks on the birthplace of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party started its ‘maafi maang’ (Beg Forgiveness) demonstrations in Mumbai, here on Saturday.

The agitation is happening simultaneously as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and around 50 parties and groups also launched their mega-procession in south Mumbai on various issues.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, senior leader Pravin Darekar and others are spearheading the protests along with thousands of party workers waving black flags and placards, raising slogans and condemning the Sena (UBT) at different places in the city.

They have condemned the Sena (UBT)’s attempts to raise doubts on the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and champion of the depressed classes.

“We have sent Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut a couple of official publications authored by BJP MLC Bhai Girkar on the life of Dr Ambedkar and urge him to read it to understand history… There are attempts to rewrite history and it is not acceptable to us. They must ask for forgiveness from the people,” said Shelar.

The BJP leaders also slammed the comments of Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader and firebrand orator Sushma Andhare for ridiculing Hindu Gods, saints, the Varkaris etc and demanded to know “why is Uddhav Thackeray keeping mum on all this”.

The MVA leaders like Raut and Congress state President Nana Patole have dismissed the BJP’s ‘maafi maango’ agitation as “laughable” and intended to throw a spanner in the Opposition parties’ mega-procession today.

