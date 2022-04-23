INDIA

Mumbai: BJP’s ex-MP Kirit Somaiya hurt in attack

NewsWire
0
0

Suspected Shiv Sena activists attacked former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya’s vehicle here late on Saturday following which he was hurt.

The incident happened shortly before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the arrested couple, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana. The Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, soon after they suo-moto dropped their plans to storm Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

BJP bigwigs including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar and other strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Somaiya, who is accorded Z security, was seen in his vehicle with blood on his jaw and the glass panes of his car shattered in the attack.

Fadnavis said that Somaiya had expressed apprehension to the Khar Police that a large mob was waiting outside and could attack him, and requested them to clear them.

However, the police did not heed his warnings and allowed the attacks to take place despite prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity.

He said he would write and speak to the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil demanding stringent action against the perpetrators, and warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of consequences.

20220424-001804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayurveda in your pan

    Govt to keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes:...

    NCP says BJP men part of NCB raids on ship; MVA...

    Game of Thrones in Goa as ABP C-Voter Exit Poll predicts...