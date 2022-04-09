INDIA

Mumbai businessman nabbed for Rs 14 crore GST fraud

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra state GST Department has arrested a businessman for generating fake bills of Rs 102 crore to make bogus input tax credit claims of Rs 14 crore, an official said here on Saturday.

The businessman, who is the proprietor of Cermix, was arrested on Thursday and a Mumbai Magistrate sent to custody for 14 days.

According to the GST Department, the sleuths also managed to get 8 crore from suppliers connected with Cermix, which generated, availed and utilised fraudulent GST ITC of Rs 14 crore from the bogus invoices worth Rs 102 crore.

The operation was jointly conducted by Assistant State Tax Commissioner Amol Suryawanshi with Deputy Commissioner Nilkanth S. Ghogare, and Joint Commissioner Rahul Dwivedi of Investigation-A.

The GST Department has warned that it uses comprehensive network analytic tools, coordinates with other authorities to identify tax evaders and none would be spared for cheating the government.

20220409-162254

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 vaccine shortage in Delhi, 500 vaccination centres closed: Minister

    Sisodia’s poser to Punjab counterpart on best schools

    Traders across the country stage protests against Amazon

    CID summons Suvendu Adhikari in connection with bodyguard’s death