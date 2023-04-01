INDIA

Mumbai CGST detects Rs 14-cr tax fraud by Rao IIT Academy

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai CGST Commissionerate has stumbled upon a new modus operandi of tax evasion of Rs 14-crore from the academic coaching sector, an official said here on Saturday.

Following specific intel, the CGST Mumbai East Division VIII sleuths swooped on Rao Edusolutions Pvt. Ltd., known as ‘Rao IIT Academy’, which was suspected to be indulging in the tax frauds.

The Rao IIT Academy was reportedly collecting 18 per cent GST on tuition fees from its students but actually was declaring unrelated and exempt services in the returns filed with the department.

The department apprehended that the tuition fees collected was misappropriated by the company and arrested two directors.

They were charged under CGST Act, 2017, Sec. 69 for violating provisions of Sec. 132(1)(d), and produced before a designated court which remanded them to 13 days custody.

Investigations so far have revealed that the suspected tax evasion was over Rs 14 crore, making the offence cognisable and non-bailable as per the CGST Act.

The Rao IIT Academy imparts coaching to thousands of students aspiring for JEE, Medical-UG and other popular courses through its branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi.

20230401-135005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi L-G reconvenes MCD House for Mayoral poll on Feb 22

    Hyderabad gang rape: YouTubers booked for uploading video clip

    Madras HC notice on plea by Kodanad case accused to examine...

    Disallowing debate on China disrespect to democracy: Sonia Gandhi