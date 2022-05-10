SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Mumbai, Chennaiyin eye win in final round; RF Young Champs eager to end campaign on a high

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will aim to put their underwhelming performances behind and end the campaign on a positive note when they meet at the Benaulim Ground here on Wednesday.

In other game, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) will look to finish their engagements on a high when they take on FC Goa in final round matches of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

In the evening kickoff, two teams who have not had an ideal RFDL campaign will lock horns, both aiming to end on a high. For Mumbai, it has been a league to forget the Islanders failing to register a point or a goal so far. While Mumbai are rock-bottom, Chennaiyin have played out two draws in their six encounters meaning they are seventh in the table, also winless so far.

RF Young Champs, having the youngest squad in the tournament, are in fifth place with two wins in their kitty and having seven points from six matches.

The Arata Izumi-coached side have looked impressive throughout, their performances getting better with each passing game. The victories over Mumbai City FC and especially Jamshedpur FC underlined their growth as a unit and against FC Goa, they will be expected to produce the same fighting spirit and attractive style of football.

Players like Sanan Mohammed, Salman Faris, Chirag Bhujel, Razibul Mistry and Rashid CK are among those who have caught the eye and the experience of playing in a competition with quality opposition will surely augur well for the RF Young Champs, India’s only 5-star rated football academy.

