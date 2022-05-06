SPORTSFOOTBALL

Mumbai City FC celebrate unique football-based water education festival

To create awareness about the importance of clean drinking water and safe hand washing practices among children, Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC celebrated the unique football-based water education festival at the Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra here.

Around 120 kids took part in the grassroots football festival, where they showcased their skills, talent and love for the game along with learning the importance of clean water and sanitation. They also got a chance to interact and learn from the Mumbai City FC stars Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes, who were also part of the event.

The water awareness programme was organised by Mumbai City FC in association with their official water technology partner Xylem.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC, said, “Giving back to the community has always been Mumbai City FC’s philosophy. We want to see positive and sustainable changes in our community, and one way to do that is to inculcate important values right from the beginning. This unique football-based water education festival is an effort by Mumbai City FC and Xylem to educate young kids on the importance of clean drinking water and safe hand washing practices as well as to encourage the sport of football right at a young age.”

“It is so heartening to see that through the Mumbai City FC-Xylem Grassroots Festival, we are able to reach out to the young minds of India, who have a critical role to play in creating a water-secure world in the future,” Yatin Tayalia, Managing Director, Xylem India, said.

