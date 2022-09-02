SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Mumbai City FC complete signing of defender Gursimrat Singh Gill

Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of defender Gursimrat Singh Gill till the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old Gill, who came through the Chandigarh Football Academy before joining the AIFF Elite Academy, signed his first top-flight contract with Bengaluru FC in 2016. He garnered important minutes in the AFC Cup and was also a part of the Federation Cup winning squad in 2017.

The versatile defender switched allegiances to NorthEast United in 2017-18 before returning to Bengaluru the following season. Gill’s second stint with the Blues lasted for two seasons, winning the ISL title in 2018-19 in the process.

A season with I-League side Sudeva Delhi followed in 2020-21 for the Punjab-born defender before Gill joined fellow ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan for the 2021-22 season.

On joining the Islanders, Gursimrat Singh Gill said, “It’s a huge honour and a blessing to join a club of Mumbai City’s stature. I am at a stage in my career where I want to play and gain experience at the highest level and joining Mumbai City will help me take a step in that direction. I want to thank the coach, the staff and the club for putting their faith in me. Having said that, I know we have a hugely talented squad and I am ready to give my absolute best every day in training and fight for my spot in this team, helping the club’s goals and ambitions along the way, starting with the Durand Cup.”

20220902-163602

