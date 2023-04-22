SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Top Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC are organising a development league for under-8s and Under-10s to fulfil their commitment to nurture and develop young footballing talent at the grassroots level in and around the Maharashtra capital.

The Mumbai City Golden Baby League will be conducted from April 23 to May 28 at the Sporting Lions Turf, Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai. It will be conducted in conjunction with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Seven prominent football academies from across Mumbai — The La Liga Football Schools, Tipu Sultan FA, Footie First, Brave Hearts, Lemon Break, SSE BFC and Rising FA — will participate across three age categories from under 8s to under 10s alongside the Islanders in the month-long grassroots football tournament. The Islanders will also participate in the Golden Baby League with two teams in the under-10s category, Mumbai City FC informed in a release on Saturday.

On the occasion of the announcement of the league, Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC, said: “At Mumbai City FC, our aim is to help grow the game of football from the grassroots, starting here in our backyard, in our city. With the Mumbai City Golden Baby League, we want to play our part in enabling the young kids of Mumbai with a comprehensive platform to gain competitive experience and show their skills. We thank the MFA, WIFA and AIFF for their support and we look forward to welcoming the academies.”

20230422-195205

