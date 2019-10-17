Mumbai City’s Anwar to travel to France for heart treatment

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Promising defender Anwar Ali (junior) will go to France for his heart treatment and will not be part of Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC for some time now.

The 19-year old, who was part of India’s U-17 World Cup campaign two years ago, will now travel to Rennes to consult doctors and diagnose the issue, sources in the know of things said.

Anwar had impressed senior national team coach Igor Stimac, who named him in the list of probables for various tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Qatar and Bangladesh.

He played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.

Anwar played all three of India’s group matches in the U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017.

