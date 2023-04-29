INDIA

Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 10L found concealed in footwear; 2 held

NewsWire
0
0

Two people, including a Nigerian national, were held by the Mumbai Customs officers with cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh concealed in footwear.

A senior Customs official said that the accused were involved in previous cases too.

“On specific intelligence, the officers of SIIB/Courier Cell, APSC, Mumbai intercepted and seized 99 gms cocaine valued at Rs 10 lakh ingeniously concealed in three pairs of Slippers. A controlled delivery operation spanning over three days led to arrest of an Indian and Nigerian national,” said the official.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the accused had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, they were placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act,” the official said.

The official said cocaine was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230429-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Liquor policy not the issue, but to defame Kejriwal’s health, education...

    UP Board exams to have ‘stitched’ answer sheets to check unfair...

    WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh bad accounts in India in June

    Himachal advocates cultivation of medicinal plants