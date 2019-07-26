Mumbai Congress pays ‘Coffee Break’ tribute to CCD founder

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) In a unique tribute to the founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain V.G. Siddhartha, who ended his life by jumping into the Netravathi river near Karnataka’s Mangaluru coast on Tuesday, the Mumbai Congress organised a ‘coffee break’ with hundreds of activists sipping coffee at CCD outlets here on Thursday.

“CCD, an Indian brand, has a unique position in the hearts of millions of fans across the country. It soon acquired global recognition under the stewardship of the late Siddhartha. This is our form of a humble tribute to the legendary personality and we appeal to all coffee lovers to go there in large numbers and save the brand,” former Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam told IANS.

He said that the CCD founder took immense pains over the past few years to help build the coffee chain, and now the slogan is “CCD Should Not Die”.

Nirupam said that despite exhibiting great entrepreneurial spirit, Siddhartha faced harassment by the authorities to such an extent that he was finally compelled to accept defeat and end his life.

A former MP, Nirupam was accompanied by several municipal corporators, ex-legislators, party office-bearers and sores of activists who paid homage before a photo of Siddhartha and later ordered coffee at the CCD outlet in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri west.

The Congress leader urged all Indians to take time out, visit a CCD outlet and order coffee not only as a tribute to Siddhartha, but also to ensure that the brand does not collapse and affect thousands of employees working with it. There are 50 CCD outlets in Mumbai alone, he added.

The body of Siddhartha, who founded the CCD chain in 1996 as a ‘hangout parlour for youth’, was fished out of the Nethravati river on Wednesday morning after he went missing a day before.

