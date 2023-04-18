INDIA

Mumbai cops bust Bollywood sex racket, nab actress Aarti Mittal

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch have busted an alleged sex racket run in Bollywood and nabbed the prime suspect, actress-cum-casting director Aarti Mittal, officials said here on Tuesday.

Following a tipoff, a Crime Branch-II team raided a hotel in suburban Goregaon late on Monday and rescued two wannabe models who were reportedly lured and trapped into the flesh trade by Mittal.

After confirming the tip-off, the team of sleuths called up Mittal and sought two girls for which she demanded Rs 60,000.

Agreeing to the demand, the sleuths, posing as decoy customers, went to the suburban hotel room arranged for them where the girls were waiting and managed to bust the disguised prostitution racket.

The rescued girls claimed that Mittal had lured them with a promise to pay Rs 15,000 for their “assignments”, and assured them of high income to indulge in the sex trade with her. They have been sent to a rehab centre pending further investigations.

Mittal herself is a small-time actress-cum-casting director who has posted photos with several leading television actors on social media and also her past or upcoming films and teleserial projects.

