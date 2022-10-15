INDIA

Mumbai: Cops probe threat to kidnap, kill SBI chairman; blow bank’s HQ

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into a kidnap-cum-death threat to the State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman D.K. Khara and warning to blow up the bank’s headquarters at Nariman Point, officials said here on Saturday.

Claiming to call from Pakistan, the person rang up the SBI head office board number on Thursday morning threatening to kidnap and eliminate the Chairman if the bank did not sanction a loan of Rs 10 lakhs within a week.

Identifying himself as one Mohamed Jiaul Alim, the caller said if his demand was not met within a week he would not only kill the Khara but also blow up the SBI headquarters, standing behind the Maharashtra Legislature Building.

Following this, the SBI immediately complained to the Marine Drive Police Station which lodged an FIR late on Friday and started the probe.

The call has been reportedly traced to a location in West Bengal and a Mumbai Police team is rushing to the state to track the caller.

20221015-100205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FC Goa announce 26-member squad for Durand Cup 2022

    There’s total anarchy, misgovernance in BJP-ruled Tripura, says Manik Sarkar

    Sasikumar’s ‘Kaari’ trailer gets over 2 million views in a day

    Kejriwal has an old habit of taking credit for Centre’s work:...