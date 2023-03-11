INDIA

Mumbai court remands bizman Sadanand Kadam to ED custody till March 15

NewsWire
0
0

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded businessman Sadanand Kadam to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 15 in an alleged money-laundering case.

Kadam is a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-minister Anil Parab, and the brother of Shiv Sena’s former minister Ramdas Kadam.

The ED had picked up Kadam from Khed in Ratnagiri for the alleged illegal construction of the Sai Resort at Dapoli and a purported money-laundering case arising from it.

Initially, he was grilled the financial probe agency but after he reportedly didn’t cooperate, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai for further investigation and remand.

Based on a complaint by the Centre and allegations of money-laundering levelled by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, the ED had initiated a probe into the case involving Sai Resorts, Sea Conch Resort and other properties near coasts and had also interrogated Parab.

Somaiya has warned of more to come and ‘advised’ Parab to pack up his bags and prepare himself (for arrest) in a series of tweets.

20230311-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre holds meet with states on Delhi’s air pollution

    Defence Ministry signs MoU with Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank to...

    Every child born in Telangana with Rs 1.25 lakh debt: Sitharaman

    Mother ends life after infant succumbs to heart ailment in K’taka