A special court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded businessman Sadanand Kadam to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 15 in an alleged money-laundering case.

Kadam is a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-minister Anil Parab, and the brother of Shiv Sena’s former minister Ramdas Kadam.

The ED had picked up Kadam from Khed in Ratnagiri for the alleged illegal construction of the Sai Resort at Dapoli and a purported money-laundering case arising from it.

Initially, he was grilled the financial probe agency but after he reportedly didn’t cooperate, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai for further investigation and remand.

Based on a complaint by the Centre and allegations of money-laundering levelled by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, the ED had initiated a probe into the case involving Sai Resorts, Sea Conch Resort and other properties near coasts and had also interrogated Parab.

Somaiya has warned of more to come and ‘advised’ Parab to pack up his bags and prepare himself (for arrest) in a series of tweets.

