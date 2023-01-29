Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have lodged eight cases of gold smuggling on January 27 and 28 and seized 9.5 kg gold worth Rs 4.75 crore.

A senior Customs official said that among this, two Azerbaijani nationals were arrested following a tip off, during the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

“The two Azerbaijani nationals arrived from Dubai carrying 6 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.99 crore concealed in their bag,” the official said.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of Customs Act and the two arrested under its Section 104, and produced before a competent authority which sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

