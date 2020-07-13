Mumbai dabbawalas pray for Bachchans’ recovery

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) The dabbawalas of Mumbai performed a special ‘pooja’ and prayed for the early recovery of Covid-19 affected Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his family and others in the country, here on Monday.

“We have prayed for the early recovery of Bachchan and all other people in the country. We want the country to be rid of Covid-19 at the earliest,” said their spokesperson.

The dabbawalas also prayed the almighty to give strength to Corona warriors, engaged in battling the pandemic, in the country. The dabbawalas collect and deliver lunchboxes carrying hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work in Mumbai.

Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and minor grand daughter tested Covid-19 positive over the last weekend.

Prayers, ‘get well soon’ messages and good wishes for their quick recovery have flooded the social media since then.

–IANS

qn/pcj