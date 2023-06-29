The Maharashtra government has decided to reinstate IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who was suspended in March 2022 after his name cropped up in an alleged extortion case, officials said here on Thursday.

Tripathi, who was the Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (II) had been accused of extortion charges by the influential Bhuleshwar Angadia Association (the traditional personal couriers who ferry cash, jewelry, diamonds or other valuables to different parts of the country).

Following the complaint, two policemen were booked and a FIR was filed against them by the LT Marg Police Station in February 2022, on charges of extortion, robbery, wrongful confinement, etc, and subsequently Tripathi’s name was added to the FIR, resulting in his suspension.

Thereafter, Tripathi – who had gone underground for some time and a look out circular issued against him – had pleaded for reinstatement in service twice.

However, his requests were rejected and he made a third appeal recently citing a Supreme Court ruling that an officer can’t be kept under suspension for more than three months.

Last week, the state government’s Suspension Review Committee headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik met and decided to revoke Tripathi’s suspension, and conveyed the same to the Home Department.

Now the police department will take a decision on his fresh posting, which is likely to be a low-key one for now.

