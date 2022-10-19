BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mumbai, Delhi get direct connectivity with Vietnam’s Da Nang

Mumbai and Delhi got direct connectivity with Da Nang city of Vietnam as the new direct Vietjet flights arrived at the Vietnamese on Wednesday.

The airline said that the new flight routes will now bring Indian travellers to the heart of Vietnam, “positively” impacting travel, tourism, trade and culture.

With the duration of only four-hour travel, passengers coming from India will have the opportunity to experience famous cultural hotspots, resort destinations and beautiful beaches, including the world-famous Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills.

For passengers from Vietnam, the unique opportunity to soak in the diverse culture, religious practices and culinary delights of India are only a flight away.

VietJet’s direct to India flight will also boast of several other in-flight features; hot meals from a list of international cuisines, health services, leather seats, dedicated cabin crews & unique art programmes all while experiencing seamless air travel at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Return flights between Da Nang – New Delhi, will be scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Return flights between Da Nang – Mumbai will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands, said the airline.

