A 62-year-old woman was killed in a massive fire that engulfed several small garment manufacturing units in Dharavi here on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was noticed around 1.p.m on Wednesday in four-five cloth producing units and spread quickly to two buildings of two floors standing adjacent to each other, sparking panic in the thickly congested locality.

The woman was trapped in the ground floor bathroom of one of the units and was rushed to the Sion Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as one Usha Londhe, 62, said the BMC, and more details are awaited.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is fighting the conflagration which was confined to the electric wiring and installations, bundles of textile garments and machineries.

