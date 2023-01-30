Indian motor-racing outfit’s Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited scored wins and achieved podium places in the second round, extending their lead in both the Formula Regional Middle East and Formula 4 UAE championships held at the brand-new 5.6-kilometre venue in Kuwait Motor Town, Kuwait City, this weekend

In F4 UAE championship, Mumbai Falcons got off to a blistering start, with James Wharton achieving one pole position and a win. The 16-year-old Ferrari Driver Academy racer, determined to bounce back from a challenging opener, quickly accomplished the goal in race 1 with his first win of 2023, the outfit informed in a release here on Monday.

“It was good to be back to where we should be. But now it’s time to get our head down and try to get to the front of the championship as well,” Wharton was quoted as saying in the release.

Wharton then finished a close second in Race 2, edging Mumbai Falcons team-mate and FDA member Tuukka Taponen, who was the best rookie.

Indian racer Muhammad Ibrahim showed solid improvement and battled for points to confirm his consistent growth. Mumbai Falcons maintain the lead in the Teams Championship.

The Formula Regional Middle East Championship turned out to be hard-fought and unpredictable, but Mumbai Falcons still managed to retain the lead in both the drivers’ and teams’ championships.

Swede Dino Beganovic punched another ticket to victory in Race 1, in a Mumbai Falcons 1-2 finish in front of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Italian sensation is still at the top of the charts with a double P2 finish, although an issue forced him to retire in race 2.

“Mumbai Falcons are committed to proving that an Indian Team can win Internationally. We are leading both championships and are giving a fantastic opportunity for Indian racers to work closely with the world’s best drivers & engineers.” Said CEO Moid Tungekar

For the third round of the season, both series will stay in Kuwait before finally moving back to the Emirates. After Muhammad Ibrahim was given the opportunity to race in the first two rounds, Indian Karting Champion Rishon Rajeev will race in the upcoming two rounds in Kuwait and Dubai.

