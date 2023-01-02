January 02 Jan 2 (IANSlife) Mumbai Gallery Weekend, kickstart’s Mumbai’s art and cultural calendar, from January 12 to 15, 2023. The large scale event will feature a wider variety of galleries, both established and emerging, located all over the city in Colaba, Fort, Kala Ghoda, Ballard Estate, Worli, Lower Parel, Byculla, and Bandra.
Experimeter Colaba, ChemouldCoLab, Art and Charlie, and the spectacular Ice Factory Ballard Estateï¿½which will host a Young Collectors’ Weekend- are recent additions to Mumbai’s gallery scene and will be a part of the Weekend. The first-ever commissioned portrait by Raja Ravi Varma will be on display at DAG’s space in the Taj Mahal Hotel, on the other extreme of the artistic spectrum.
There will be pop up exhibitions organised especially for the Weekend, by platforms such as The Upside Space. Some of the galleries will host talks in their spaces. Art and Charlie will host a dance performance, BhooterNach // The Ghost Dance, by Gia Singh Arora. Follow mumbaigalleryweekend on Instagram for more information and details.
Mumbai Gallery Weekend began in 2012 with a group of 9 galleries, with the belief that a collective approach would make for a more vibrant art scene. Now entering its 11th year, the Weekend will have 32 participating galleries and promises to be a sensational event.
List of Participating Galleries for the 2023 edition:
AEquo
APRE Art House and TheUpsideSpace
Akara Art
Anupa Mehta Arts
Art & Soul
Art Alive Gallery at The Quorum
Art Musings
Art and Charlie
Chatterjee & Lal
Chemould CoLab
Chemould Prescott Road
Cymroza Art Gallery
DAG
Experimenter Colaba
Galerie Isa
Galerie Isa 9
Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke
Gallery Maskara
IFBE
Jhaveri Contemporary
Jamaat
Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery
Method Kala Ghoda
Nine Fish Art Gallery & Dot Line Space
Priyasri Art Gallery
Project 88
Pundoles
Sakshi Gallery
SqW:Lab
TARQ
Taj Art Gallery
Tao Art Gallery
