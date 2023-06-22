Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have emerged as top cities that are consistently hiring for call centre jobs, delivery executives and skilled cooks since 2020, a report showed on Thursday.

According to data from May 2020 to May 2023, these three Metro cities emerged as the top cities for the three listed in-demand blue-collar jobs as online e-commerce and food delivery surged, said job portal Indeed India.

According to the platform, the average salary for a call centre representative is Rs 2,52,483 per year in Bengaluru.

A delivery executive in Chennai would earn an average base salary of Rs 2,02,586 per year.

Due to the evolving economic conditions, certain industries have benefited more than the others and offer attractive job opportunities for the blue-collar workforce.

Mumbai leads the way for call centre jobs (12 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (11.86 per cent) and Chennai (8 per cent).

The financial capital also accounts for the highest cooking jobs (13 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (7.47 per cent), and Chennai (7 per cent).

However, Chennai continues to post the highest for delivery executive jobs (12 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (8 per cent) and Mumbai (5 per cent).

“The surge of e-commerce and quick commerce has truly been remarkable in driving employment. The food delivery industry has given rise to many restaurants and cloud kitchens, creating a high demand for skilled cooks and chefs,” said Saumitra Chand, a career expert at Indeed India.

It is particularly interesting to note that Chennai is leading the demand for delivery executive jobs.

“We are also witnessing a rise in call centre executive jobs as companies need large customer support teams to handle customer queries related to online orders,” Chand added.

