Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) introduced its first batch of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday.

To reduce dependency on fossil fuels, CSMIA has introduced 45 EVs by replacing its existing fleet of fossil fuel powered vehicles. This is part of the airport’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and to promote sustainable transportation.

CSMIA intends to replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with electric vehicles as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029.

According to a CSMIA spokesperson, this move is a step towards CSMIA’s Operational Net Zero plan, which aims to reduce the airport’s environmental impact.

In addition to the 45 EVs being introduced in January, CSMIA is also exploring the deployment of 60 more EVs in the next fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations & maintenance utility vehicles.

The remaining vehicles will be replaced in a phased-wise manner. CSMIA is also planning to engage with stakeholders operating at the airport to switch to EV’s in support of CSMIA’s Operational Net Zero by 2029 goal.Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “With every green program that the airport initiates, it brings us a great sense of delight to be able to contribute to aviation industry’s journey towards attaining a sustainable future. As a responsible airport service provider, CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport’s carbon footprint. CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centered to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality.”

Recently, the airport commissioned twelve robust DC fast EV charging stations at P1 – Multi-level Car Parking (MLCP) at Terminal 1, P5 – MLCP at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. This initiative will help in reducing around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions caused by burning of fossil fuel in mobility. Moreover, the airport now holds the Highest-Level 4+ “Transition” of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI). CSMIA is committed to reducing its environmental impact and is eager to lead the way in sustainable transportation.

