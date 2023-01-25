BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mumbai Intn’l Airport introduces first batch of EVs

NewsWire
0
0

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) introduced its first batch of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday.

To reduce dependency on fossil fuels, CSMIA has introduced 45 EVs by replacing its existing fleet of fossil fuel powered vehicles. This is part of the airport’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and to promote sustainable transportation.

CSMIA intends to replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with electric vehicles as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029.

According to a CSMIA spokesperson, this move is a step towards CSMIA’s Operational Net Zero plan, which aims to reduce the airport’s environmental impact.

In addition to the 45 EVs being introduced in January, CSMIA is also exploring the deployment of 60 more EVs in the next fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations & maintenance utility vehicles.

The remaining vehicles will be replaced in a phased-wise manner. CSMIA is also planning to engage with stakeholders operating at the airport to switch to EV’s in support of CSMIA’s Operational Net Zero by 2029 goal.Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “With every green program that the airport initiates, it brings us a great sense of delight to be able to contribute to aviation industry’s journey towards attaining a sustainable future. As a responsible airport service provider, CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport’s carbon footprint. CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centered to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality.”

Recently, the airport commissioned twelve robust DC fast EV charging stations at P1 – Multi-level Car Parking (MLCP) at Terminal 1, P5 – MLCP at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. This initiative will help in reducing around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions caused by burning of fossil fuel in mobility. Moreover, the airport now holds the Highest-Level 4+ “Transition” of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI). CSMIA is committed to reducing its environmental impact and is eager to lead the way in sustainable transportation.

20230125-153402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EPC players’ profitability highly susceptible to commodity price swing: Ind-Ra

    IT Department conducts raids on Mumbai-based gutkha manufacturer

    Road shows being held to assess investors’ interest in IDBI Bank:...

    New LG platform lets users buy, sell NFTs via its premium...