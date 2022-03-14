Mumbai ITF Tournament: Ramarao, Tahir in line for double

Dosa Ramarao kept himself in line for a double, entering the men’s 70+ singles semi-finals and then partnering Khushrow Shroff to reach the 70+ men’s doubles in the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 Mumbai ITF Tennis Tournament for seniors here, on Monday.

Ramarao, one of the foremost tennis coaches in the country, whose facility almost every pro tennis player has passed through at some stage of their career, impressed with his sublime slices and deep forehand strokes to blank Aly Rymbai Hydar 6-0, 6-0 in the men’s 70+ singles quarter-finals.

Ramarao then got on to court again in tandem with Shroff to beat the pair of Ratnakrrao Anne and Ramakrishna Sudagani 6-3, 6-2.

Also making his way into the singles semis was another renowned coach, Tahir Ali, who got the better of Ratnakarrao Anne 6-1, 6-0. Tahir also made the final of the 70+ doubles in partnership with Govind Krishna Kumar, defeating the pairing of Ali Hydar and Shiv Mor 6-0, 6-2.

Nitten Kirrtane continued his march in the men’s 45+ singles, defeating Sheetal Sharma 6-1, 6-0 to make the semi-finals. Also entering the last four was Yati Gujarathi, who for the better of Gaurav Jaitley 6-2, 6-1

The men’s singles 55+ quarter-finals saw Nishit Pandey lose a tough three-setter to Nirmal Kumar Rajan of the USA. Nirmal was all at sea in the first set, losing it 0-6, before he got back into the match after taking the second set 6-3. The third set super tie-breaker saw both players trading mini-breaks before Nirmal closed out the match, winning the tie-breaker 11-9.

Results:

Men’s Single 45+ quarters: Nitten Kirrtane (IND) bt Sheetal Sharma (IND) 6-1, 6-0; Yati Gujarathi (IND) bt Gaurav Jaitly (ND) 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Singles 55+ quarters: Nirmal Kumar Rajan (USA) bt Nishit Pandey (IND) 0-6, 6-3, 11-9; Nagraj Revanasiddaiah (IND) bt Christian Wind (AUT) 6-1, 6-0; Bhushan Akut (IND) bt Singh Kuldeep (IND) 6-1, 6-0; Chandra Bhushan (IND) bt Lakpa Sherpa (IND) 7-5, 6-2;

Men’s Singles 70+ quarters: Ramarao Dosa (IND) bt Ali Rymbai Hydar (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Tahir Ali (IND) bt Ratnakar Rao Anne 6-1, 6-0; Dhaval Patel (IND) bt Ranganathan Krishnaswamy (IND) 6-2, 6-0; Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Laxman Ambulkar (IND) 6-0, 6-1;

Men’s Double 70+ semis: Tahir Ali (IND)/Govind Krishna Kumar (IND) bt Ali Rymbai Hydar (IND)/Shiv Mor (IND) 6-0, 6-2; Ramarao Dosa (IND)/Khushrow Shroff (IND) bt Ratnakarrao Anne (IND)/Ramkrishna Sudagani (IND) 6-3, 6-2;

