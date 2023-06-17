In a significant achievement, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has successfully played host to its longest-ever visitor — a 399-metre length cargo ship, an official said here on Saturday.

The 54-metre-wide cargo vessel, MSC Hamburg — sailing under the Panama flag, has a capacity of 16,652 TEUs and a draught of 14 metres — safely berthed at the JNPA around 11.25 am, becoming the longest-ever vessel to call at any Indian port.

Built in 2015, the MSC Hamburg departed from its port of origin, Colombo in Sri Lanka, on a meticulously planned and precisely executed voyage, sailing around 1,750 km to reach JNPA on schedule.

Delighted by the arrival of the ‘long-fellow’, JNPA Chairman Sanjay Sethi said that the port plays a crucial role in strengthening global supply chains and MSC Hamburg’s arrival has enhanced the port’s capabilities in catering to the growing trade demands across continents.

“The MSC Hamburg arrival marks a significant milestone establishing JNPA as a global hub for maritime excellence, and reaffirms our position not only as a key player globally, but underlines our dedication to fostering strong partnerships and ensuring efficient operations,” said Sethi.

To commemorate the occasion, Sethi, along with JNPA Deputy Chairman U.S. Wagh, Deputy Conservator Balasaheb Pawar and General Manager Girish Thomas presented a plaque to the Master of MSC Hamburg.

