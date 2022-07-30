Mumbai Khiladis, who are set to participate in the inaugural Ultimate Kho-Kho from August 14, kick-started their unique school outreach programme here on Saturday.

The aim of the school outreach program is to educate the players and inspire them to take up Kho-Kho as a sport and to help inculcate a sporting habit in school children.

The Mumbai Khiladis school outreach programme was held at the New English School Ramanbaug, where the children from grades 5th to 10th joined in. Around 160 students from SNDT Kanya Shala, Deccan Education Society’s Ahilyadevi High School, Mahilashram High School, Saraswati School, Siddhivinayak School and Nav Maharashtra also participated in the program.

Madhukar Shree, CEO, Mumbai Khiladis, Rajendra Sapte, Head Coach, Shobhi R, Assistant Coach, Vaibhav Patil, Head Physio and Sandeep Narawade, the Strength and Conditioning Coach and players Milind Kupre, Vijay Hazare, Gajanan Shengal, Shreejesh and Rohit Verma of Mumbai Khiladis coaching and playing staff were also part of the event.

Mumbai Khiladis staff and players not only educated players about the sport but also explained how diet, fitness and mental strength are essential in Kho Kho. It also gave the school children an opportunity to interact with professional Kho Kho players from the team and to participate in a strength and conditioning session taken by the Mumbai Khiladis coaching staff that was present at the event.

Rajendra Sapte, Head Coach, Mumbai Khiladis said, “It brings me great joy to see these young minds participate in our school outreach programme. I am sure many of them have been inspired to take up Kho-Kho as a sport. I hope we were also able to help them understand the sport better and to showcase the added value of sports in a person’s life.”

