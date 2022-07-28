Ummer Ahmed– a teenager from Budgam District of Jammu & Kashmir, who will represent the Mumbai Khiladis team at the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League season starting from August 14, is aiming to develop the game of Kho Kho in his village.

Son of a daily-wage labourer, Ummer, took a moment to reflect on his personal journey and spoke about how the Ultimate Kho Kho League will help him bring financial stability to his family.

“My father is a daily-wage labourer and my mother is a homemaker in Balapora, Wathora Chadoora in Budgam District, so I come from a humble background. It’s been a tough journey so far in my Kho Kho career, we have a lot of financial constraints, but my father and mother have never said no to me in pursuing a career in sports. They have been very supportive and they are the reason why I am standing here today,” expressed Ummer.

He further added, “I would like to thank the owners and the coach of the Mumbai Khiladis team for providing me with this life-changing opportunity. The Ultimate Kho Kho League will be a great platform for players like us, it will not only help us bring financial stability, but will encourage many more youngsters to take up the sport seriously. ”

The 19-year-old started playing kho kho at a very young age with his peers from his village. As he began to develop his skills, he represented his school at both Junior and Senior level Kho Kho competitions at National School Games starting from 2014 until 2020. He has played a total of six National Championships in his career.

“I started playing Kho Kho at a young age. It was my seniors in the village who introduced me to this sport. I’ve also represented my school at Senior and National level competitions across India,” said Ummer.

“My aim is to develop this sport in my village and encourage my juniors to participate in the sport. There are lots of players in my village who play kho kho and are very good at it. I believe they can also reach this level. The Ultimate Kho Kho is a professional set-up, so there will be lots of new things to learn. I am looking forward to making the most out of this opportunity,” he added.

