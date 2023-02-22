INDIA

Mumbai: Massive fire rages through Dharavi shops, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A major fire broke out in several small business establishments in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar areas of Dharavi, early on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported around 4.15 a.m. and quickly engulfed three buildings and some hutments in the area having a garment factory, a bakery, godowns and other businesses.

The conflagration was confined to electrical wiring, installation, cloth, papers, sewing machines, stored there, said the BMC.

Around 25 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control after more than four hours, and there are no casualties in the incident.

This is the second fire that was reported from the Dharavi garment units in the past three weeks. On February 1, a 62-year-old woman was killed in a similar blaze that spread through the small cloth units operating there.

20230222-112803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Work from home leading to eye, hearing issues: G’gram docs

    EC seems to have torn the page of impartiality: Priyanka

    Paddy Considine reveals what troubles King Viserys in ‘House of Dragon’

    Why China’s move to support the Taliban in Afghanistan will backfire