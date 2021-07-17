Scores of photographers and journalists held a candlelight vigil in memory of slain Reuters lensman Danish Siddiqui, here on Saturday evening.

The vigil was organised by the Bombay News Photographers Association and the Mumbai Press Club, seeking justice for the award-winning photo-journalist Siddiqui, who was killed by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan on Friday.

Scores of mourning mediapersons stood outside the Mumbai Press Club gates holding candles, placards and pictures of Siddiqui, who had worked in Mumbai also.

Many others who could not turn up owing to rains, paid tributes to their departed colleague at their homes or offices, said one of the participants.

—IANS

qn/kr