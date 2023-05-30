The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced a free insurance cover for accidents, disabilities or death of any commuters travelling on the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, in what could be the first of its kind initiative.

The insurance with no charge levied from the commuters, cover shall be applicable on the two lines – running from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri east and Dahisar East to D.N Nagar in Andheri west.

As per the schemes, the MMMOCL policy has a maximum coverage of Rs 100,000 for hospitalisation and Rs 10,000 for treatment in OPD, for accidents or injuries sustained during the commute.

The policy also provides for compensation or upto Rs 500,000 for deaths and upto Rs 400,000 for permanent or partial disability, depending on its severity, informed MMMOCL Chairman & Managing Director S. V. R. Srinivas.

“We have provided comprehensive insurance coverage to our valued customers. With this policy in place, commuters can now travel with peace of mind, knowing that they have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents,” said Srinivas.

All passengers who have a valid ticket, pass, smartcard, QR code, or valid permission to be present either in a Mumbai Metro building, a station, in the train or on the station premises barring the external areas like parking lots, cab-stands, foot-overbridges, cycle stands, etc.

Srinivas said that apart from all the safety and security measures in place, this insurance policy would secure a passenger’s commute from unforeseen circumstances and enable them travel with a peace of mind.

Similar insurance coverage is given to passengers on the Lucknow Metro and outstation trains of the Indian Railways, but for the latter the passengers have to pay a nominal amount as premium.

20230530-153004