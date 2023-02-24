INDIALIFESTYLE

Mumbai Metro: Three-tier Medetiya Nagar station nearly two-third complete

NewsWire
0
0

The three-tier Medetiya Nagar Metro station on Line 9 is 64 per cent complete, while the works for all the stations on this line are more than 50 per cent complete, officials said here on Friday.

The Medetiya Nagar station will comprise a flyover for vehicles on level one, a concourse on the second tier and the Metro station on the third level, and will stand at a total height of 35 metres from the ground.

The elevated Line 9 section running from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander is 10.6 km long and will link the north-west Mumbai suburbs with Mira Road in Thane with eight stations enroute.

All the cast in situ elements with all piers up to the second level are complete and now the pier cap erection work is in full swing at the Medetiya Nagar station.

This line will have two interchangeable Metro stations, first at Dahisar East with interchange for Line 7 and the second at Miragaon station with Line 10, all being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“Integration of the Metro with different transport systems in Mumbai is the challenging part as Mumbai never sleeps, and Line 9 is the finest example of integrated transport system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, S.V.R. Srinivas.

After the completion of these ongoing projects, the travel patterns in the MMR will be much more robust, connected and sustainable, he added.

20230224-210005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress veteran leader Antony falls silent after son’s tryst with ‘BBC...

    How Cambridge Analytica led to weaponisation of social media platforms

    Thrikkakara bypolls: History beckons rival fronts

    SRK says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’