The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major drug trafficking racket in south Mumbai and seized 20 kg Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 50 crore. Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this operation in Dongri, an official said on Saturday.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said that large quantities of gold ornaments and cash, which were amassed as the financial proceeds of the drug sales, have also been seized.

Based on a specific tip-off about a group furtively involved in smuggling bulk quantity of MD and distributing it in various parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region comprising Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar areas, the NCP swooped on a Dongri-based person named N. Khan on Friday.

The NCB laid a trap for Khan and soon they found his associate A. Ali, who was caught with 3 kg MD.

A raid and search on Khan’s home resulted in the seizure of another 2 kg MD. Khan spilled the beans about a woman operative, A.F. Shaikh, who had supplied the contraband to him.

The NCB also paid a visit to Shaikh’s house from where they seized 15 kg MD, Rs 1.10 crore in cash and around 187 gm of gold ornaments.

After giving evasive replies, the woman finally admitted that the cash and gold were the proceeds of the drugs sales and the NCB took charge of more incriminating documents from her.

The accused trio also revealed that they were partners in the illegal narcotics trade for the past around 7-10 years, the NCB said.

The accused woman was dealing in bulk quantities of drugs, had spread her supply network to several other cities and even set up a company to disguise the drug trafficking business and its related financial transactions.

The NCB had earlier booked some members of this syndicate and it is now on the lookout for the remaining associates and the other ill-gotten assets created from the drugs money.

