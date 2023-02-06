INDIA

Mumbai Police ban drones, gliders for 24 hrs during PM visit on Feb 10

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daylong visit to Mumbai, the police have banned the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites, at various locations in the city, an official said here on Monday.

The ban will be effective for 24 hours from the midnight of February 9-10 to midnight of February 10-11 near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra International Airport, INS Shikra, Marol in Andheri east and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ops) Sham Ghuge said: “On the occasion of the Prime Minister of India’s Mumbai visit at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, Andheri, on February 10, 2023, large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.”

“These activities shall not be allowed in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, M.R.A.Marg Police Station, MIDC Police Station & Andheri Police Station., and anyone flouting them shall attract action,” said Ghuge.

Modi is expected to attend a series of events in Mumbai city and suburbs on February 10 and will be accompanied by many VIPs like the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy CM and others.

20230206-150604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Essar’s Prashant Ruia takes pledge to lead the movement of Clean...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik sang in markets after school to...

    UP extends 18+ vaccination drive to 5 more districts

    Oscar winner Resul Pookutty clears the air about ‘RRR’ gay theme...