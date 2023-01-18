The Mumbai Police have booked former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik, and his second wife Hamleen F. Malik for allegedly submitting fake papers for her visa application, officials said here on Wednesday.

The purported fraudulent documents came to light during a scrutiny of the papers submitted by Faraz and his wife Hamleen – who is reportedly a French national – conducted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which informed the Kurla police station.

Based on this, the police late on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Faraz Malik and his second wife Hamleen Malik under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act, pertaining to cheating, forgery, etc.

No arrests have been made so far and a detailed probe is currently underway into the matter, officials said.

Meanwhile, a former BJP leader Mohit Kamboj-Bharatiya slammed the Malik family for “accusing others while they are themselves full of frauds”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate in February last year and is currently in custody for the past 11 months in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a tainted land deal linked to absconding mafia don, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Prior to his arrest, Malik Sr. had shot into the limelight after he ran a campaign targeting former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede came under flak after he carried out an alleged drug party bust on a luxury cruise ship in October 2021 in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, several glam world personalities and some foreigners were among those nabbed.

