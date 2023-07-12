INDIA

Mumbai Police bust drugs ring active on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, nab 7

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has busted a drug peddling racket operating on the sly via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and arrested 7 persons, including 2 women and 2 Nigerians, an official said here on Wednesday.

Following a tipoff received by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit of the drug racket allegedly operated by a mother-son duo, living in the posh Kemps Corner neighborhood of south Mumbai, a team of sleuths kept watch.

The 58-year old woman and her son, 33, were helped by another 57-year old female from Malad West and 2 Nigerians, along with some other associates.

The investigations revealed that the woman would travel from Dadar (Mumbai) to Pune by taxi at night ferrying drugs for customers in Pune via the Expressway.

Accordingly, on Monday-Tuesday night, the ANC sleuths laid a trap at Dadar and apprehended the woman, who was found in possession of M.D (Mephedrone).

After questioning her, multiple locations were raided by the ANC in Kemps Corner, Marve road (Malad), Mumbai, Virar (Palghar) and also in Pune and seven accused arrested.

The ANC has effected a seizure of 58.20 gm M.D and 15 gms cocaine, collectively valued at Rs 16,14,000, in the international markets. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the NDPS Act and produced before a designated court which sent them to police custody till Friday. Further probe is underway to trace the other involved in the inter-district drug-peddling racket perpetrated via the Expressway.

2023071238217

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manipur: 1 killed, 4 injured by armed miscreants in two separate...

    Did Punjab bureaucrats mislead High Court on nazool land meant for...

    Iran says recent nuclear talks with Europe ‘explicit, constructive’

    PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur, Varanasi today