The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has busted a drug peddling racket operating on the sly via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and arrested 7 persons, including 2 women and 2 Nigerians, an official said here on Wednesday.

Following a tipoff received by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit of the drug racket allegedly operated by a mother-son duo, living in the posh Kemps Corner neighborhood of south Mumbai, a team of sleuths kept watch.

The 58-year old woman and her son, 33, were helped by another 57-year old female from Malad West and 2 Nigerians, along with some other associates.

The investigations revealed that the woman would travel from Dadar (Mumbai) to Pune by taxi at night ferrying drugs for customers in Pune via the Expressway.

Accordingly, on Monday-Tuesday night, the ANC sleuths laid a trap at Dadar and apprehended the woman, who was found in possession of M.D (Mephedrone).

After questioning her, multiple locations were raided by the ANC in Kemps Corner, Marve road (Malad), Mumbai, Virar (Palghar) and also in Pune and seven accused arrested.

The ANC has effected a seizure of 58.20 gm M.D and 15 gms cocaine, collectively valued at Rs 16,14,000, in the international markets. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the NDPS Act and produced before a designated court which sent them to police custody till Friday. Further probe is underway to trace the other involved in the inter-district drug-peddling racket perpetrated via the Expressway.

