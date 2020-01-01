Mumbai Police creates Nawazuddin meme to spread Covid-19 awareness

Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared a meme featuring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to spread Covid awareness.

The meme was shared by the police force on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts. It features Siddiqui’s still from his latest OTT-released film “Serious Men” and it reads:

“They: ‘Why do I have to wear mask around my friends and colleagues? That’s so stupid!

Me: For the sake of science, Sir.”

Netizens chose the tone of the meme to troll Mumbai Police by commenting on their posts.

“Mumbai Police: Why do we have to save sadhus at palghar & investigate sushant murder professionally? They r not important people!

Me: For the sake of shame, sir,” commented a user on Mumbai Police’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Cyber Cell Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police Rashmi Karandikar has said that several fake social media account holders are trolling the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, using abusive language against him and the police force.