The Amboli Police Station on Thursday detained controversial media star Rakhi Sawant for investigations into allegations of using objectionable language and posting videos, photos pertaining to model Sherlyn Chopra, officials said here.

Senior Police Inspector Bandopant D. Bansode said that “she has been brought to the Amboli Police Station for further investigations and is under detention” in the case.

Chopra, who had lodged a complaint against Sawant in November 2022, claimed in a tweet this afternoon that “Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant”, but the police have said that she (Sawant) is presently being questioned.

Sawant had also lodged a complaint against Chopra accusing her of making allegations about her personal life with the Oshiwara Police Station in November 2022.

The latest development came a day after a Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected Sawant’s anticipatory bail application in the same case lodged by her professional rival.

The actress-model duo shares a love-hate relationship in public and have been waging a war against each other on social media for some time now.

