Mumbai Police have detained a 21-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for sending a threat email to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The man has been identified as Dhankad Ram Vishnoi.

The accused had also threatened Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father, and hence a police team from Punjab was also in Jodhpur recently.

Police officials said that the Mumbai Police tracked down Dhakad through technical assistance after they got hold of his Internet protocol addresses that showed his location in Luni village of jodhpur district.

A case was registered against the accused by the Bandra Circle Mumbai City Police Station for sending an email threatening to kill film actor Salman Khan. In this regard, a team from Mumbai came to Jodhpur on Sunday under the leadership of ASI Bajrang Jagtap.

On the instructions of Jodhpur Commissioner Ravidutt Gaur, aid was made available from Luni police station (Jodhpur) under the supervision of ADCP Boranada Jayaprakash Atal, said DCP West Gaurav Yadav.

He further said that the father of singer Siddu Moosewala of Punjab was recently threatened by the Jodhpur-based accused Dhakad Ram Vishnoi. A team of Sadar police station in Punjab’s Mansa district came to Jodhpur on Friday, March 24, to arrest the accused.

A Luni SHO Ishwar Chandra Pareek team detained the accused Dhakad Ram Vishnoi and handed over to the Mumbai Police. The accused has also been arrested under the Arms Act earlier. On September 12, 2022, the team of police station Sardarpura arrested Dhakad Ram along with illegal weapons.

Police officials said that Dhakad sent the email impersonating gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate Goldy Brar. He mailed the threat letter after gangster Bishnoi in an interview said that his goal was to eliminate Salman Khan. He also added that the matter will conclude after Khan apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing blackbuck, an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

