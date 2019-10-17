Mumbai Police get transit remand of Gurugram gangster

Gurugram, Oct 23 (IANS) The Mumbai Police were granted transit remand of gangster Birender Singh Dayma alias Bindar Gujjar by a district court, here on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

The Mumbai Police believe Gujjar planned Gadoli’s encounter at a three-star hotel in Mumbai. Gadoli had with a couple of trusted aides and girlfriend gone to Mumbai and stayed in a Andheri East hotel named “Airport”.

A special crime branch team of the Gurugram Police, led by Sub-Inspector Pradhyuman Yadav, traced his location and killed him in the hotel room. Gadoli’s family moved the court in connection with encounter.

The court asked the Mumbai Police to probe the killing, which suggested that the encounter was fake. Later, the Mumbai Police arrested Yadav, HC Paramjeet Singh and three others. They are currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

The Gurugram Police had arrested Gujjar two days ago in connection with the murder of Raju Sethi, an active member of Gadoli’s gang, three days ago.

Sources said, Gujjar was involved in political campaign of an Independent candidate Mohit Madan Lal Grover in Gurugram and also shared stage with him.

Grover has given tough fight to BJP candidate Sudhir Singla and also affected the rally of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the district.

