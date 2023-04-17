SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Mumbai Police nab 5 bookies from Wankhede Stadium

NewsWire
0
0

In an unusual swoop, the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested five bookies from the Garware Pavilion inside the Wankhede Stadium where the ongoing IPL’s nail-biting Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders match was played on Sunday.

Following a reliable tip-off, the Chembur Crime Branch Unit VI sleuths lay in wait in and around the stadium and managed to zero in and trap the 5 bookies operating there around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The bookies confessed to using a mobile betting app and disclosed that they were keeping tabs on each ball being thrown during the match along with other associates elsewhere to make huge profits on placing bets.

The arrested accused are: Ajay Harikishen Baweja, 40, Vivek Maheshchandra Tiwari, 41, Manoj Bhairulalji Naraniwal, 37, Sumitkumar Lalit Dhadda, 44, and Zakiullah Aman Ziaullah Khan, 39.

The police have recovered cash amounting Rs 10,400, five tickets to the stadium matches, one passport, 3 SIM cards, 2 debit cards, a Lucknow-Mumbai flight ticket and nine mobiles, totally valued at Rs 220,000.

Further probe is underway to trace their associates, whether they are from or outside Mumbai, since when the racket was being perpetrated in the current IPL season, and related aspects.

20230417-203805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia unveil Indigenous ODI kit for men’s and women’s team

    IPL 2023: This will be the close of MS Dhoni’s career...

    Boult will not repeat Rajasthan Royals experiment in T20 World Cup,...

    T20 World Cup: When Bangladesh had to replay the final delivery...