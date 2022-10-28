The Amboli Police have tracked and nabbed film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra following a complaint by his actress wife that he attempted to run her over with his car, officials said here on Friday.

Mishra, in his early 40s, and now also slapped with attempt-to-murder charges – was arrested late on Thursday and will be produced before a magistrate court later in the day.

His wife and Bhojpuri films actress, Yasmin, 35 – who had accused him of extra-marital liaisons – alleged to have caught him with a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of their residential building in Andheri west on October 19.

The Amboli Police Station lodged a case against Mishra who allegedly drove his white car with tinted glasses into her, injuring her legs and head, but her condition is now stable.

Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode had cited Yasmin’s plaint that her husband Mishra was reportedly having an adulterous relationship and deliberately attempted to crush her under his car before speeding off from there.

A viral video (dated October 19) shows her running towards the vehicle, purportedly driven by her husband with another woman in the car, and as she tried to stop him, he kept on driving ahead until she fell under the front right wheel.

A building security personnel rushes to help her, he is seen trying to talk to the driver, but is ignored and he continues to drive ahead, at one point dragging her on the bonnet, and as the woman fell on the ground, he sped off from the location.

Mishra, hailing from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, is known for making films like “Bhootiyapa”, “Flat No. 420”, “Sharmaji Ki Lag Gayi”, “Khalli Balli”, “Dehati Disco”, etc.

The duo met during the shoot of a Bhopuri film nine years ago and later married, but since the past few years, Mishra is allegedly dating another model, spiting Yasmin.

The shocking incident and the security video clip evoked strong reactions on the social media with many slamming Mishra for his alleged deeds, and demanding stringent action against him.

Mishra has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

