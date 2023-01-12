INDIA

Mumbai Police nab Gujarat man for bomb threat to Ambani school

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Gujarat for making bomb threat calls to the elite Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Bandra Kurla Complex, a top official said here on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam (Zone VIII), the two calls were received on the landline of the DAIS between 1600-1630 hours on Tuesday afternoon after all the students had left for home.

The unknown caller first called shortly after 4 p.m. to warn that he had planted a ‘time-bomb’ in the school premises and abruptly disconnected.

A few minutes later, he again called up and repeated the threat even as the panicked school authorities approached the police.

A complaint was lodged under various IPC Section and a manhunt was launched using tech-intel to track down the caller within 24 hours, said DCP Gedam.

“He was traced to Morbi town in Gujarat where a team of officers rushed and took him into custody. He has been identified as Vikram Singh Zala, 34, working as a driver. He was placed under arrest and brought to Mumbai,” DCP Gedam added.

As per initial probe, the accused reportedly wanted to attain fame in the media and felt that after the police probe and arrest even industrialist Mukesh Ambani would know him.

In the second call, he even provided his full name, and said that “after the calls, the police will go to catch him, throw him in jail, and I will attain fame on social media”, besides sharing other details of his identity and whereabouts with the school’s chief of security.

As a precaution, the bomb squad scanned through the entire DAIS — where children of top celebs study — campus but nothing suspicious was found even as the police team located him in Gujarat.

