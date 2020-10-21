Canindia News

Mumbai Police slaps sedition charges on Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE020

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have issued summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for investigations following a FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included, officials said here on Wednesday.

“Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)…besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed todayin this connection,” his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on Oct. 26-27, five days after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J. Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed’s complaint and ordered a FIR to be registered against the siblings last Saturday (Oct. 17).

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on social media and through public statements.

He also charged her with of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli’s “make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares” remarks.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

New Ford govt. regulation makes manufacturers responsible for electronic waste

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

City of Mississauga redesigns website

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Is Gauahar Khan getting married to Zaid Darbar?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan urges fans to wear masks

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Himansh Kohli gifts himself a sports car

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Dream come true: Randeep Hooda spots leopard on first outing after lockdown

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

A sneak peek into Neena Gupta’s life in the mountains

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Natalie Portman dreads training for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Peel Police signs MoU with OHRC to eliminate systemic racism

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested