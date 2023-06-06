Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday appointed new Vice Chancellors for three important varsities – Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan Agricultural University at Ratnagiri, an official said here.

Educationist and senior professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Dr. Ravindra D. Kulkarni has been named as the new VC of University of Mumbai.

Senior Professor in the Department of Physics, Dr. Suresh W. Gosavi has been appointed as the new VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Head of Department of Agricultural Botany, Dr Sanjay G. Bhave shall be the new VC of the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli.

The top posts in all the three varsities were lying vacant for sometime and the new appointment of the VCs were announced by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all the public universities in the state.

